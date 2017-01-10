NEW YORK Jewish community centers in several U.S. states were evacuated on Monday after they reported receiving bomb threats, according to the organizations and national umbrella organization, though no explosives were found and no injuries reported.

Fifteen JCCs across the United States reported the calls and all resumed normal operations by 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT), after police determined there was no threat, the JCC Association of North America said in a statement.

Kaplen JCC in the New York City suburb of Tenafly, New Jersey, said on its Facebook page that it received a bomb threat in the afternoon and had reopened as of 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

"The police have completed a thorough sweep of the JCC and have deemed the threat not credible and the building safe," the center said.

Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, Maryland, said it had also reopened after receiving a threat and being swept checked by local authorities.

Other centers that received threats included ones in Miami Beach, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee, according to local media reports.

Jewish community centers typically offer after-school activities, fitness programs and an array of other services.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is aware of the threats and is prepared to assist local authorities if asked, spokeswoman Amanda Hils said in a phone interview.

