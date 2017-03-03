By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 About a year before being
charged with sending fake bomb threats to Jewish organizations,
Juan Thompson was fired from his job as a reporter at the
Intercept news website.
In the months that followed, he fumed in online postings
about the racism he felt as a black man - from his former
employer, from the police, from a white woman he dated.
And he appeared to dabble with a run for mayor in his
hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, but failed to attract more than
a single $25 donation in an online fundraising effort to get on
the ballot.
"The white New York liberal media makes me vomit with their
arrogant, patronizing, bigotry," Thompson, 31, wrote in an essay
he posted online on July 7, 2016.
In a 5,000-word account he described a racist smear campaign
by the Intercept. He wrote that the outlet, which describes
itself as focusing on adversarial journalism, was "the token
negro whisperer."
The Intercept initially was launched as a platform to report
on the documents released by former security contractor Edward
Snowden.
"I now have a Korean sense of Han — unadulterated rage
against bigoted bullies, in this case the white liberal media,"
he wrote. "It's no wonder these places have so few black faces."
Five months before his July 2016 post, Betsy Reed, the
Intercept's editor in chief, had published an apology to readers
for "a pattern of deception" in Thompson's work. He had made up
quotes and impersonated people, including Reed herself, using
fake Gmail accounts.
Reed's accusation would foreshadow a criminal complaint
unsealed on Friday in New York. Prosecutors said Thompson
impersonated a girlfriend who had dumped him to email threats to
several Jewish organizations around the country.
The ex-girlfriend was white, as Thompson underscored in a
frenzy of messages on his Twitter account in the days leading up
to his arrest on Friday morning.
She is an "awful white woman" he wrote in a typical post, in
this case directed at the U.S. Secret Service, the agency that
protects the U.S. president.
She is a "disgusting nasty racist white woman," read another
post in which he said she had threatened to kill President
Donald Trump.
"I'm being stalked and harassed by a white nasty white
woman," he wrote in a third. The ex-girlfriend could not be
reached for comment.
The couple broke up a few weeks after he published his essay
in July, according to the criminal complaint. At some point he
moved back to St. Louis, far from the Intercept's "fancy New
York office (with free beer no less)" where he had briefly felt
the beginnings of success, according to his essay.
On Nov. 15, 2016 he posted a manifesto on a fundraising
website describing his bid for mayor to "fight back against
Trumpian fascism and socio-economic terrorism."
His 10-point platform touched on themes from his work at the
Intercept: police brutality against black people, the homeless
and the poor.
Meantime, he worked as communications director at the
Gateway Housing Foundation, according to an online profile. The
small St. Louis non-profit, which helps the homeless, could not
be reached for comment.
"Now of course I'm not perfect," Thompson wrote in the
mayoral manifesto he hoped would launch a new career. "I've made
mistakes. We all have."
