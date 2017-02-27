Local and national media report on more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri, U.S. February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Gannam -

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is concerned about vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and condemns anti-Semitic and other hateful acts, the White House said on Monday.

"The president continues to be deeply disappointed and concerned by the reports of further vandalism at ... Jewish cemeteries," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a daily news briefing.

"The president continues to condemn these and any other forms of anti-Semitic and hateful acts in the strongest terms," he said, referring to a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia that was vandalised and other acts.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Washington Newsroom)