By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 12
NEW YORK, July 12 A U.S. appeals court upheld
the conviction Friday of a former leader of the Shiite Muslim
community in Trinidad and Tobago for his role in a conspiracy to
bomb New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Imam Kareem Ibrahim, 68, was unable to sway the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to reverse the 2011 guilty
verdict on terrorism-related charges or the sentence of life.
Prosecutors said Ibrahim provided religious instruction and
support to the group planning the failed attack, which involved
destroying buildings, fuel tanks and pipelines at JFK.
The federal appeals court said a jury was entitled to find
Ibrahim and his co-conspirators guilty of planning to blow up
the airport.
The ruling followed a decision in May upholding the
convictions of co-conspirators Russell Defreitas and Abdul
Kadir, who were found guilty in August 2010 and also received
life sentences.
A fourth man charged in the case, Abdel Nur, pleaded guilty
in June 2011 and received a 15-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors said Ibrahim joined the plot in May 2007 after
meeting with Defreitas and a confidential FBI informant in
Trinidad. Ibrahim among other things gave them advice on
avoiding attention by U.S. authorities, prosecutors said.
He was arrested in Trinidad in June 2007 and extradited to
the United States. A jury in Brooklyn, New York, found him
guilty in May 2011 on five terrorism-related counts.
On appeal, Ibrahim's lawyers argued their client's testimony
was improperly limited, that evidence seized from Kadir's home
shouldn't have been admitted, and that there wasn't enough
evidence to support his conviction. They also challenged his
sentence as unreasonable.
But the three-judge appellate panel rejected all of his
arguments and upheld the sentence.
Michael Hueston, a lawyer for Ibrahim, said his client was
considering whether to seek further appeal, including a petition
for review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
