By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
upheld the convictions of two Islamic militants charged with
participating in a plot to bomb New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York declined
to throw out a 2010 jury verdict against Russell Defreitas, 69,
and Abdul Kadir, 61, who were found guilty of conspiracy to
carry out acts of terrorism.
The court also upheld the life sentences for the men, both
from Guyana, saying neither provided a persuasive argument the
prison terms were unreasonable in light of their convictions of
conspiring to explode pipelines and jet fuel tanks at the
airport.
"The gravity of the crimes for which they were convicted
easily justifies the life sentences that were imposed," Judge
John Walker wrote for a three-judge panel.
Lawyers for the defendants did not comment on the ruling.
Prosecutors say the conspiracy to blow up the airport began
in 2005 or 2006. Much of the evidence was gathered by an
informant who was recruited into the conspiracy after meeting
Defreitas, who had worked at the airport as a cargo handler.
Authorities say the idea to attack Kennedy airport
originated with Defreitas. He conducted surveillance in January
2007 and videotaped potential targets, prosecutors say.
In a recorded telephone call, Defreitas said the attacks
would be "worse than the World Trade Center," a comparison to
the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Defreitas, Kadir, and two other defendants, Abdel Nur and
Kareem Ibrahim Ibrahim, were arrested in June 2007. Nur pleaded
guilty before trial, while Ibrahim was convicted and received a
life sentence in January 2012.
On appeal, Defreitas and Kadir challenged the use of an
anonymous jury.
The 2nd Circuit found no fault in the district judge's
decision to allow for an anonymous jury, noting they were
charged in a plot that "had the potential to kill hundreds or
thousands of people."
The appeals court panel also upheld decisions to allow
prosecutors to introduce photos of Kadir posing with machine
guns and allowing a government expert to testify about the
activities of militant Islamic groups in South America.
The 2nd Circuit dismissed a separate appeal by Nur, saying
his guilty plea was "knowing and voluntary."
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)