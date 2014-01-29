WASHINGTON Jan 29 The top U.S. intelligence
official called on Wednesday for Edward Snowden and journalists
who obtained documents the former contractor took without
authorization from the National Security Agency to return the
materials to authorities.
At a hearing where the heads of five U.S. intelligence
agencies ratcheted up rhetoric calling Snowden a "grave threat"
to the nation, U.S. Director of National Intelligence James
Clapper made comments that appeared to accuse journalists who
wrote stories based on Snowden's leaks.
"Snowden claims he's won and that his mission is
accomplished," Clapper testified at the U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee's annual hearing on global security threats.
"If that is so, I call on him and his accomplices to
facilitate the return of the remaining stolen documents that
have not yet been exposed to prevent even more danger to U.S.
security," he said.
Clapper's comments were immediately criticized by Glenn
Greenwald, a writer who met with Snowden in Hong Kong and wrote
about documents he received from him in the Guardian and other
media outlets. Greenwald currently is setting up a new media
venture with EBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
"Is it now the official view of the Obama administration
that these journalists and media outlets are 'accomplices' in
what they regard as Snowden's crimes? If so, that is a rather
stunning and extremist statement. Is there any other possible
interpretation of Clapper's remarks?" Greenwald wrote on a
personal blog.
Snowden, who has accepted temporary asylum in Russia, has
said that he gave journalists all the documents he took with him
when he left his job as an NSA contractor in Hawaii.
One U.S. official familiar with the matter said privately
this week that in reality, U.S. authorities do not know how many
documents Snowden downloaded.
Some U.S. officials have suggested publicly that he acquired
as many as 1.7 million documents, though several sources
familiar with what he delivered to media outlets said the
quantity was a fraction of that - at most hundreds of thousands
of papers.
In the wake of Snowden's disclosures and deep public concern
about widespread surveillance, President Barack Obama has
proposed NSA eavesdropping reforms, including restrictions on a
current agency program that collects masses of telephone
"metadata" on both foreigners and Americans.
Several bills calling for reforms of the NSA's data
collection are making their way through Congress.
There is strong support for Snowden around the world.
On Wednesday, a Norwegian member of parliament nominated the
former contractor for the 2014 Nobel peace prize.
