LA PAZ Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was not searched while the leftist leader was stranded in Vienna, the Bolivian defense minister said on Wednesday, contradicting Austrian authorities' statements that a police officer boarded the plane with Morales' permission.

Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra said no one boarded the presidential aircraft - presumably to search for fugitive U.S. intelligence analyst Edward Snowden - because Morales refused them entry. Bolivia's vice president said officials had made their way up to the door of the aircraft, however. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jackie Frank)