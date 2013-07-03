LA PAZ, July 3 Bolivian President Evo Morales'
plane was not searched while the leftist leader was stranded in
Vienna, the Bolivian defense minister said on Wednesday,
contradicting Austrian authorities' statements that a police
officer boarded the plane with Morales' permission.
Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra said no one boarded the
presidential aircraft - presumably to search for fugitive U.S.
intelligence analyst Edward Snowden - because Morales refused
them entry. Bolivia's vice president said officials had made
their way up to the door of the aircraft, however.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by
Jackie Frank)