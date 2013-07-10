BOGOTA, July 10 Colombia expressed concern early
on Wednesday after revelations the United States had spied on
the Andean nation, its closest military ally in Latin America,
and called for an explanation.
In a brief statement at midnight, Colombia's foreign
ministry said it "registered its concern" that there had been an
"unauthorized data collection program" and asked that the U.S.
government give an account of its actions through its embassy in
Bogota.
A leading Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that the
U.S. National Security Agency targeted most Latin American
countries with spying programs that monitored Internet traffic,
especially in Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico.
Citing documents leaked by Edward Snowden, the fugitive
former U.S. intelligence contractor, O Globo newspaper said the
NSA programs went beyond military affairs in the region to what
it termed "commercial secrets," including oil and energy.
Colombia is considered a top military and diplomatic ally in
the region following a decade of joint operations against
Marxist rebels and drug trafficking gangs that have caused harm
to both countries' economies.
"In rejecting the acts of espionage that violate people's
rights and intimacy as well as the international conventions on
telecommunication, Colombia requests the corresponding
explanations from the United States government through its
ambassador to Colombia," the foreign ministry said in the
statement.
Regional leaders called for a tough response to the alleged
espionage that O Globo said included a satellite monitoring
stations based in Brazil's capital.
Snowden is thought to be negotiating his exit from a transit
area in a Moscow airport's international area. He has been
offered asylum in Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Vicki Allen)