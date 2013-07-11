(In 9th paragraph, removes reference to Twitter to clarify the
BRASILIA, July 9 The U.S. National Security
Agency has targeted most Latin American countries in their
spying programs, with Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico
ranking among those of highest priority for the U.S.
intelligence agency, a leading Brazilian newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Citing documents leaked by Edward Snowden, the fugitive
former American intelligence contractor, O Globo newspaper said
the NSA programs went beyond military affairs to what it termed
"commercial secrets."
These included petroleum in Venezuela and energy in Mexico,
according to a graphic which O Globo identified as being from
the NSA and dated February of this year.
Also swept up in what O Globo termed as U.S. spying were
Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras,
Paraguay, Chile, Peru and El Salvador, the story said.
While the purported spying on these countries was
"constant," the most intense surveillance was directed at
Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico, the newspaper said.
The Globo article was written by Glenn Greenwald, Roberto
Kaz and José Casado. Greenwald, an American citizen who works
for Britain's Guardian newspaper and lives in Rio de Janeiro,
was the journalist who first revealed classified documents
provided by Snowden, outlining the extent of U.S. communications
monitoring activity at home and abroad.
Greenwald said on Sunday in a Twitter message that he had
worked with O Globo on the reports to more quickly relay the
scope and reach of the alleged surveillance. The bulk of
Greenwald's stories thus far have appeared in the Guardian.
O Globo cited documents saying that from January to March
this year, NSA agents carried out "spying actions" via
"Boundless Informant" which it said cataloged telephone calls
and access to the Internet. Also used was Prism from Feb. 2 to 8
this year, O Globo said.
As disclosed by Snowden to the Guardian, the NSA's Prism
program collated mail, Internet chat and files directly from the
servers of companies such as Google, Facebook and Skype.
A main NSA surveillance target was Colombia, the United
States' top military ally in the region, where drug trafficking
and movements by the FARC guerrilla group were monitored, O
Globo said.
In Venezuela the NSA spied on military procurement and the
oil industry, and in Mexico the agency gathered information on
the drug trade, the energy sector and political affairs using
Prism.
The newspaper reported on Sunday that the NSA and the
Central Intelligence Agency had gathered telephone and email
data in Brazil, based on documents Snowden provided to
Greenwald.
Brazil's telecommunications agency said on Monday that it
would investigate whether local operators had violated customer
privacy rules in alleged surveillance of Brazilian
telecommunications data by the U.S. spy agencies.
The decision came as U.S. officials, including the American
ambassador in Brasilia, sought to reassure Brazil that O Globo
reports on Sunday and Monday about NSA surveillance of Brazilian
communications were incorrect.
According to O Globo, access to Brazilian communications was
obtained through American companies that were partners with
Brazilian telecommunications companies. The report did not
identify any of the companies but said an NSA program called
Silverzephyr was used to access phone calls, faxes and emails.
O Globo also reported this week that the CIA and the NSA
jointly ran monitoring stations to gather information from
foreign satellites in 65 countries, including five in Latin
America, citing documents dating from 2002 leaked by Snowden.
The so-called Special Collection Service operated from the
capitals of Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico and Brazil. The
newspaper said it was not known whether the alleged satellite
espionage continued after 2002.
