(In 19th paragraph of July 9 story, removes reference to
Twitter to clarify the Guardian newspaper did not mention
Twitter's servers being tapped under Prism)
* Leaders call for tough response to new revelations
* Brazilian newspaper article based on documents leaked by
Snowden
* NSA allegedly spied on region for security and commercial
reasons
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, July 9 Irate Latin American nations
are demanding explanations from the United States about new
allegations that it spied on both allies and foes in the region
with secret surveillance programs.
A leading Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that the
U.S. National Security Agency targeted most Latin American
countries with spying programs that monitored Internet traffic,
especially in Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico.
Citing documents leaked by Edward Snowden, the fugitive
former U.S. intelligence contractor, O Globo newspaper said the
NSA programs went beyond military affairs to what it termed
"commercial secrets," including oil and energy resources.
Regional leaders called for a tough response to the alleged
espionage that O Globo said included a satellite monitoring
stations based in Brazil's capital.
"A shiver ran down my back when I learned that they are
spying on all of us," Argentine President Cristina Fernandez
said in a speech on Tuesday.
She called on the Mercosur bloc of South American nations,
due to meet on Friday, to issue a strong statement and demand
explanations from Washington. "More than revelations, these are
confirmations of what we thought was happening," she said.
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, who has emerged as a
close U.S. ally, said the reported spying was worrisome.
"We are against these kinds of espionage activities," he
said in a televised interview. "It would be good for (Peru's)
Congress to look with concern at privacy issues related to
personal information."
Brazil's government said it set up a task force of its
defense, communications, justice and foreign affairs ministries
to investigate the alleged espionage and establish whether the
privacy of Brazilian citizens had been violated.
The Brazilian Senate's foreign relations committee has asked
U.S. ambassador Thomas Shannon to testify on the allegations. It
is unclear whether Shannon, who is not obliged to testify, will
do so.
Gilberto Carvalho, a top aide to President Dilma Rousseff,
said a "very hard" response to the United States was needed. "If
we lower our heads, they will trample all over us tomorrow," he
said.
The espionage allegations surfaced one week after South
American nations were outraged by the diversion of Bolivian
President Evo Morales' plane in Europe because of the suspicion
that Snowden was on board. {ID:nL5N0F937I]
U.S. ALLY PRIME TARGET
O Globo said a main NSA surveillance target was Colombia,
the United States' top military ally in the region, where drug
trafficking and movements by the FARC guerrilla group were
monitored.
It said the NSA spied on military procurement and the oil
industry in Venezuela, and in Mexico it gathered information on
the drug trade, the energy sector and political affairs.
Also swept up in what O Globo termed as U.S. spying were
Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras,
Paraguay, Chile and El Salvador.
The article was written by Glenn Greenwald, Roberto Kaz and
José Casado.
An American citizen who works for Britain's Guardian
newspaper and lives in Rio de Janeiro, Greenwald was the
journalist who first revealed classified documents provided by
Snowden that outlined the extent of U.S. communications
monitoring activity at home and abroad.
Greenwald said on Sunday in a Twitter message that he had
worked with O Globo on the reports to relay more quickly the
scope and reach of the alleged surveillance. The bulk of
Greenwald's stories thus far have appeared in the Guardian.
As disclosed by Snowden to the Guardian, the NSA's "Prism"
program collated mail, Internet chat and files directly from the
servers of companies such as Google, Facebook and Skype.
O Globo cited documents saying that NSA agents carried out
"spying actions" via "Boundless Informant," which it said
cataloged telephone calls and access to the Internet.
The newspaper reported on Sunday that the NSA and the
Central Intelligence Agency had gathered telephone and email
data in Brazil, based on documents Snowden provided to
Greenwald.
Brazil's telecommunications agency said on Monday it would
investigate whether local operators had violated customer
privacy rules in alleged surveillance of Brazilian
telecommunications data by the U.S. spy agencies.
According to O Globo, access to Brazilian communications was
obtained through U.S. companies that were partners with
Brazilian telecommunications firms. The report did not identify
any of the companies but said an NSA program called Silverzephyr
was used to access phone calls, faxes and emails.
O Globo also reported this week that the CIA and the NSA
jointly ran monitoring stations to gather information from
foreign satellites in 65 countries, including five in Latin
America, citing documents dating from 2002 leaked by Snowden.
The so-called Special Collection Service operated from the
capitals of Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico and Brazil. The
newspaper said it was not known whether the alleged satellite
espionage continued after 2002.
(Additional reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia, Terry
Wade in Lima, Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires and Pablo Garibian
in Mexico City; Editing by W Simon, Kieran Murray and Philip
Barbara)