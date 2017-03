MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Moscow had no role in former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden's efforts to evade prosecution in the United States and that he had not crossed the border into Russia.

"He chose his itinerary on his own. We learnt about it ... from the media. He has not crossed the Russian border," Lavrov told a joint news conference with Algeria's foreign minister. "We consider the attempts to put blame on the Russian side ... absolutely groundless and unnacceptable."

