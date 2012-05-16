NEW YORK May 16 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
blocked enforcement of a recently enacted law's provision that
authorizes indefinite military detention for those deemed to
have "substantially supported" al Qaeda, the Taliban or
"associated forces."
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan ruled in
favor of a group of civilian activists and journalists who said
they feared being detained under a section of the law, which was
signed by U.S. President Barack Obama in December 2011.
"In the face of what could be indeterminate military
detention, due process requires more," the judge said.
She added that it was in the public interest to reconsider
the law so that "ordinary citizens are able to understand the
scope of conduct that could subject them to indefinite military
detention."
By issuing a preliminary injunction, the judge prevents the
U.S. government from enforcing section 1021 of the National
Defense Authorization Act's "Homeland Battlefield" provisions.
