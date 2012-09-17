By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The U.S. government on Monday
asked for an emergency stay of a federal judge's ruling against
a section of a law that activists and journalists had said could
permit their indefinite military detention.
The U.S. Justice Department said the ruling against a
portion of the National Defense Authorization Act's "Homeland
Battlefield" provisions would hurt America's ability to fight
wars overseas.
The ruling was issued last week by Judge Katherine Forrest
in favor of a group of activists and reporters who said they
feared being detained under the law signed by President Barack
Obama in December.
The provision authorizes indefinite military detention for
people deemed to have "substantially supported" al Qaeda, the
Taliban or "associated forces."
The Justice Department on Monday asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York for an "immediate administrative
stay" of Forrest's ruling.
"The district court's overbroad, worldwide injunction is
erroneous as a matter of law and threatens tangible and
dangerous consequences in the conduct of an active military
conflict," the government said.
Prior to Monday's emergency filing, the government had
lodged a non-urgent appeal last Thursday and asked Forrest for
an immediate stay of her injunction pending the higher court
decision on the case.
Forrest, however, denied that request and said she would
rule on Wednesday whether to suspend her injunction from then
on.
The judge's 112-page opinion on Sept. 12 extended a
temporary injunction issued in May. The case stems from a
January lawsuit filed by former New York Times war correspondent
and Pulitzer Prize-winner Chris Hedges and others.
The plaintiffs said they had no assurance that their writing
and advocacy activities would not fall under the scope of the
provisions.
Government lawyers on Monday repeated their earlier defenses
of the law but addressed the appeals court with renewed urgency.
The United States argues that the plaintiffs had no basis to
fear being locked up for their activities, and that the judge's
order interfered with the president's powers at a time of war.
"The court has placed the military in a difficult and
burdensome position rife with confusion," the government said.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs responded Monday that the United
States was not permitted to ask the appeals court to intervene
until Forrest had issued a decision on the government's motion
to stay the injunction.
The cases are Hedges et v. Obama, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-cv-331 and Hedges et
v. Obama, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-3176.
