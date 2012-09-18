NEW YORK, Sept 18 The United States won an
emergency suspension of a ruling that blocked the indefinite
military detention of terrorism suspects after arguing it would
hurt America's ability to fight wars overseas.
An appeals court order late on Monday granted a temporary
stay sought by the Justice Department after a judge had ruled
unconstitutional part of a statute that authorizes indefinite
military detention for people deemed to have "substantially
supported" al Qaeda, the Taliban or "associated forces."
The government had asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York on Monday to freeze the ruling by U.S
District Judge Katherine Forrest.
The Justice Department, which represents U.S. President
Barack Obama, argued the judge's Sept. 12 injunction barring
enforcement of a portion of the National Defense Authorization
Act's "Homeland Battlefield" provisions would harm U.S. war
efforts abroad.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed in January by former New
York Times war correspondent and Pulitzer Prize-winner Chris
Hedges and others. They said they had no assurance that their
writing and advocacy activities would not fall under the scope
of the provisions.
The United States argues that the plaintiffs had no basis to
fear being locked up for their activities, and that the judge's
order interfered with the president's powers at a time of war.
Monday night's order by Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier said
the district court's order is stayed until an appeals panel
considers the issue.
Carl Mayer, a lawyer for Hedges, said Tuesday that the order
was procedural and "we are confident the district court opinion
will be vindicated."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan
declined to comment.
The cases are Hedges et v. Obama, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-cv-331 and Hedges et
v. Obama, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-3176.
(Reporting By Grant McCool and Basil Katz; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)