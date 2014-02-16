Feb 15 An unnamed U.S. law firm was caught up in
the global surveillance of the National Security Agency (NSA)
and its overseas partners in Australia, according to a newspaper
report on Saturday.
A top secret document obtained by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden shows the firm was monitored while representing a
foreign government in trade disputes with the United States,
according to The New York Times.
The government of Indonesia retained the law firm for trade
talks, which were under surveillance by the Australian Signals
Directorate, said the report, citing the February 2013 document.
The Australian agency notified the NSA that it was
conducting surveillance of the talks, including communications
between Indonesian officials and the U.S. law firm and offered
to share the information, according to the Times.
The Australians said that "information covered by
attorney-client privilege may be included" in the intelligence
gathering, according to the document, which the Times described
as a monthly bulletin from an NSA liaison office in Canberra,
Australia.
The law firm was not identified in the document, but Mayer
Brown, a Chicago-based firm with a global practice, was then
advising the Indonesian government on trade, the Times said.
A Mayer Brown spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment.
The Times report quoted Mayer Brown lawyer Duane Layton, who
was involved in the trade talks, as saying that he did not have
any evidence that he or his firm had been under scrutiny by
Australian or U.S. intelligence agencies.
"I always wonder if someone is listening, because you would
have to be an idiot not to wonder in this day and age," he told
the Times. "But I've never really thought I was being spied on."
Commenting on the report, Kent Zimmermann, a consultant at
law firm consulting firm Zeughauser Group, told Reuters:
"It was only a matter of time before this happened to a U.S.
law firm and was publicly reported ... There is a widely held
perception that U.S. law firms are the soft underbelly of
corporate America when it comes to vulnerability of spying and
hacking."