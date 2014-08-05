By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. intelligence officials
were considering on Tuesday whether to ask the Department of
Justice to open a criminal investigation into the suspected leak
of a classified counter-terrorism document to a website, a U.S.
official familiar with the matter said.
The intelligence officials were preparing a criminal
referral over the publication on "The Intercept" website of a
document that provides a statistical breakdown of the types of
people whose names and personal information appear on two
government data networks listing people with supposed
connections to militants, the official said.
The document was published by The Intercept on Tuesday, but
because it was dated August 2013, some U.S. media reports
speculate that a second leaker besides former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden had begun to send classified documents
from inside the U.S. intelligence community to the media.
An official familiar with the matter said, however, that the
government does not know for sure that a second leaker exists.
The apparent leak involves information on the Terrorist
Identities Datamart Environment database (TIDE) and the
Terrorist Screening Database, according to the document.
The document posted by The Intercept, a multi-colored
graphic classified "secret," says 680,000 names are
"watchlisted" in the Terrorist Screening Database, an
unclassified data network which is used to draw up more
selective government watchlists.
It says 280,000 of the 680,000 people are described by the
government as having "no recognized terrorist group
affiliation." Around the same number of people on the list have
suspected connections to several specific militant groups,
including al Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah, it says.
The graphic says the more selective lists include a "no fly"
list totaling 47,000 people who are supposed to be banned from
air travel and a further "selectee list" of 16,000 people who
are supposed to get extra screening by security personnel before
being allowed to board aircraft.
The graphic says the screening database is in turn extracted
from TIDE, a larger, ultra-classified database which contains
320,000 more names than the unclassified one, as well as raw
intelligence information excluded from the screening system.
Because the graphic carries a "secret" classification, an
official said, the agency which generated it, The National
Counterterrorism Center, is obliged to consider submitting a
referral to the Department of Justice, which then can decide if
a criminal investigation should be opened into the leak.
Snowden, who has worked closely with two founders of The
Intercept, writer Glenn Greenwald and filmmaker Laura Poitras,
left his post as a National Security Agency contractor in Hawaii
in May of last year. He is not known to have had access to any
secret materials since then.
Last month, The Intercept, which is financed by eBay founder
Pierre Omidyar, also published a lengthy document setting out
the criteria and procedures by which names are placed into
terrorist watchlist databases. That document was labeled
"Unclassified/for official use only/sensitive security
information."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jim Loney and Grant
McCool)