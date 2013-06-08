* Investigation may be required by law, official says
* Articles come in same week as start of WikiLeaks trial
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 7 President Barack Obama's
administration is likely to open a criminal investigation into
the leaking of highly classified documents that revealed the
secret surveillance of Americans' telephone and email traffic,
U.S. officials said on Friday.
The law enforcement and security officials, who were not
authorized to speak publicly, said the agencies that normally
conduct such investigations, including the FBI and Justice
Department, were expecting a probe into the leaks to a British
and an American newspaper.
Such investigations typically begin after an agency that
believes its secrets have been leaked without authorization
files a complaint with the Justice Department.
It was unclear on Friday whether a complaint had been
submitted by the publicity-shy National Security Agency, which
was most directly involved in the collection of trillions of
telephone and email communications.
However, one U.S. official with knowledge of the situation
said that given the extent and sensitivity of the recent leaks,
federal law may compel officials to open an investigation.
A criminal probe would represent another turn in the Obama
administration's battle against national security leaks. This
effort has been under scrutiny lately because of a Justice
Department investigation that has involved searches of the phone
records of Associated Press journalists and a Fox News reporter.
Leaks to media outlets this week have revealed a government
campaign of domestic surveillance going far beyond anything that
had been acknowledged previously.
Late on Wednesday, Britain's Guardian newspaper published
what U.S. officials later acknowledged was an order, approved by
the secretive U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,
requiring a subsidiary of Verizon Communications to give
the NSA raw data showing phone calls made from numbers within
the United States and from U.S. numbers to those overseas.
The data did not include the identities of people who made
the calls or the contents of the calls.
On Thursday, the Guardian and the Washington Post published
slides from a secret NSA powerpoint presentation that described
how the agency gathered masses of email data from prominent
Internet firms, including Google, Facebook and Apple under a
Top-Secret program called PRISM.
Some of the companies denied that the NSA and FBI had
"direct access" to their central servers, as the Post reported.
On Friday, for example, Facebook founder and Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg said his company "is not and has never been part
of any program to give the U.S. or any other government direct
access to our servers."
"We have never received a blanket request or court order
from any government agency asking for information or metadata in
bulk, like the one Verizon reportedly received," Zuckerberg
said. "And if we did, we would fight it aggressively. We hadn't
even heard of PRISM" before Thursday, he said.
James Clapper, the director of U.S. national intelligence,
condemned the leaks and asserted that the news articles about
PRISM contained "numerous inaccuracies."
WIKILEAKS
Journalists involved in The Guardian and Washington Post
articles have reported in depth on WikiLeaks, the website known
for publishing secret U.S. government documents.
The Post report on the PRISM program was co-written by Laura
Poitras, a filmmaker who has been working on a documentary on
WikiLeaks, with the cooperation of its founder Julian Assange,
and who last year made a short film about Bill Binney, a former
NSA employee who became a whistleblowing critic of the agency.
Last year, the web magazine Salon published a lengthy
article by the author of the Guardian report, Glenn Greenwald,
accusing U.S. authorities of harassing Poitras when she left and
re-entered the United States. Greenwald also has written
frequently about Assange.
The Guardian and Post stories appeared in the same week that
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning went on trial in
Maryland accused of leaking hundreds of thousands of classified
documents to WikiLeaks.
In an email to Reuters on Friday, Poitras rejected the
notion that the trial had any impact on the timing of her story.
"I am fully aware we are living in a political climate where
national security reporting is being targeted by the government,
however, I don't think fear should stop us from reporting these
stories," Poitras wrote.
"To suggest that the timing of the NSA PRISM story is linked
in any way to other events or stories I'm following is simply
wrong. Like any journalist, I have many contacts and follow
multiple stories."
Kris Coratti, a Washington Post spokeswoman, said the timing
of the paper's publication of Poitras' story had nothing to do
with Manning's trial and that Assange had played no role in
arranging or encouraging the story.
Greenwald did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
The Guardian's editor-in-chief, Alan Rusbridger, declined to
comment.
(Editing by David Lindsey and David Brunnstrom)