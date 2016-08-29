LOS ANGELES Aug 29 Los Angeles airport police
said on Monday they were investigating whether passengers had
mistaken loud noises of some kind for gunfire, leading to
panicked evacuations the night before at the huge hub of
international travel.
Terminals at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were
evacuated briefly and 27 flights were diverted on Sunday night
after reports of gunfire that police later determined were
incorrect, in the second recent false alarm at a major U.S.
airport.
Police at LAX also detained and questioned a man in a Zorro
costume, but found no direct connection to the reports of
gunfire which began at a different terminal, Officer Robert
Pedregon of the airport police said.
The initial report of gunfire at gate 82 in Terminal 8 came
in a phone call at 8:45 p.m. PT (0345 GMT) and quickly spread by
word of mouth and social media, Pedregon said.
"We are investigating it but we haven't been able to confirm
any source of those noises," he said.
The man dressed as Zorro was in the baggage claim area of
Terminal 7, he added.
Some passengers fled without an official evacuation and
ended up on the airport tarmac, the airport said in a statement.
Several terminals were closed while security personnel checked
them for anything suspicious.
The central terminal's arrival and departures areas as well
as all other terminals re-opened after about two hours.
"Arriving at LAX off flight when people started pouring out
of term 4 onto Tarmac. Security said 'shots fired. Run!'" Lester
Holt, the anchor of the NBC Nightly News, said on Twitter.
"Witness tells me she heard 'pops' in lax term 4. Others say
they just heard 'run!'" he said.
The alert came two months after police temporarily evacuated
a terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International
Airport while they investigated reports of gunfire there, also
later determined to be false.
A preliminary investigation of that incident, which also
occurred on a Sunday evening, found no evidence of foul play or
suspicious activity.
U.S. airport security officials have been on heightened
alert in recent months after deadly attacks at international
airports in Belgium and Turkey.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on its website
that air traffic to LAX was being delayed at the point of
departure. By Monday morning, though, delays were down to 15
minutes or less, the website said.
