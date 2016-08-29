UPDATE 3-Four car makers settle claims over Takata inflators for $553 mln
* Takata searching for financial sponsor to help meet recall costs (Adds share price move)
Aug 28 Los Angeles airport police said on Twitter late Sunday they were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots being fired at Los Angeles International airport.
The police said in a second tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety. "Remain calm," the post on Twitter said.
Los Angeles police could not be reached immediately for comment (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Takata searching for financial sponsor to help meet recall costs (Adds share price move)
NEW YORK, May 18 The driver of the car that careened through New York City's Times Square on Thursday was a U.S. Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times before for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, according to police officials and public records.