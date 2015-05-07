BRIEF-Square Inc says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday the Department of Justice was reviewing a court decision that revived a challenge to a controversial National Security Agency program that collected the records of millions of Americans' phone calls.
"We are reviewing that decision," Lynch said at a Senate budget hearing.
She said the collection was a "vital tool in our national security" and that she was not aware of any privacy violations under the revised program.
A federal judge on Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union that said the program violates people's privacy. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O