SEATTLE, July 16 Microsoft Corp said on
Tuesday it has written to the U.S. Attorney General to ask for
more freedom to disclose how it handles requests from national
security organizations for customer data.
The appeal comes a week after the Guardian newspaper
reported that Microsoft allowed U.S. security agencies to
circumvent encryption of Outlook emails and capture Skype online
chats, citing leaked documents provided by Edward Snowden.
The world's largest software company said there were
"significant inaccuracies" in media reports last week and
asserted it does not allow any government direct or unfettered
access to customers' emails, instant messages or data.