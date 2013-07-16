* Microsoft says last week's reports had inaccuracies
* Denies it allows governments direct access to data
* Urges U.S. attorney general to step in personally
SEATTLE, July 16 Microsoft Corp said on
Tuesday it has written to the U.S. Attorney General to ask for
more freedom to disclose how it handles requests for customer
data from national security organizations.
The appeal comes a week after the Guardian newspaper
reported that Microsoft allowed U.S. security agencies to
circumvent encryption of Outlook emails and capture Skype online
chats, citing leaked documents provided by Edward Snowden.
The world's largest software company said there were
"significant inaccuracies" in the media reports last week and
asserted it does not allow any government direct or unfettered
access to customers' emails, instant messages or data.
In a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder made public on
Tuesday, company lawyer Brad Smith asked Holder to take action
personally to permit Microsoft to reveal more about how many
security requests it receives and how it handles them.
"We believe the U.S. Constitution guarantees our freedom to
share more information with the public, yet the Government is
stopping us," said Smith in a blog on Microsoft's website.
He said government lawyers have not responded to a court
motion made in mid-June asking for permission to publish the
volume of requests it has received.
So far, the U.S. government has restricted what companies
can say under about the requests under the highly secret Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act. Last month, it allowed the
disclosure of aggregate numbers of requests for customer data,
but not the break down of the split between surveillance and
crime-related requests.
Microsoft and Google Inc, along with Apple Inc
, Facebook Inc and other U.S. tech leaders are
scrambling to assert their independence after documents leaked
to the Guardian suggested they gave the U.S. government "direct
access" to customer accounts as part of a National Security
Agency (NSA) program called Prism.
The Guardian went further in detailing Microsoft's collusion
with the NSA last week, citing new top-secret documents it said
were leaked by Snowden, the original source of the Prism
reports.
Microsoft did not directly mention the latest Guardian
report, but contradicted its central claims.
"Microsoft does not provide any government with direct and
unfettered access to our customers' data," said Smith in his
blog. "Microsoft only pulls and then provides the specific data
mandated by the relevant legal demand."