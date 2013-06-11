SEATTLE, June 11 Microsoft Corp on
Tuesday urged the U.S. government for greater transparency on
requests for data from security agencies.
It follows a demand from Google Inc earlier on
Tuesday for permission to publish the total number of government
requests for national security information.
"Permitting greater transparency on the aggregate volume and
scope of national security requests, including FISA (Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act) orders, would help the community
understand and debate these important issues," Microsoft said in
an emailed statement.
"Our recent report went as far as we legally could and the
government should take action to allow companies to provide
additional transparency".
Both Microsoft and Google, along with other Internet
companies, have come under scrutiny following disclosures in The
Guardian and Washington Post newspapers of their roles in a
National Security Agency data collection program named Prism.