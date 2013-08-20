LONDON Aug 20 David Miranda, the partner of a
journalist who has written reports based on leaks by Edward
Snowden, has begun legal action to stop the British authorities
inspecting data they seized from him, his lawyer said on
Tuesday.
Miranda's lawyer Gwendolen Morgan said her client was
seeking a judicial review of the legal basis for his detention
at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday under anti-terrorism laws
and wanted assurances from the authorities that property seized
from him would not be examined before this.
"We've sought undertakings that there will be no inspection,
copying, disclosure, transfer or interference in any other way
with our client's data pending determination of his judicial
review," Morgan told Reuters.
"We're waiting to hear back this afternoon from both the
defendants. Failing that we will be left with no option but to
issue urgent proceedings in the High Court tomorrow."
She said the "letter before action" had been sent to
London's police chief and the Home Secretary. It also demanded
that they detail whether Miranda's data had already been passed
on to anyone else, and if so, who that was and why.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)