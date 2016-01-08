UPDATE 2-China refinery runs at 7-mth low on maintenances, gas growth quickens
* Crude output declines less rapidly, positive growth seen in H2
WASHINGTON Jan 7 An inert U.S. Hellfire missile sent to Europe for a training exercise ended up by mistake in Cuba in 2014, in a serious loss of military technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PMWja4)
U.S. investigators are trying to find out what went wrong and authorities have been trying to get the Cuban government to return the air-to-ground missile, which is often fired from helicopters and used as an anti-tank weapon, those familiar with the matter said, according to the Journal. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Crude output declines less rapidly, positive growth seen in H2
YAMOUSSOUKRO, May 15 Heavy gunfire erupted on Monday in Ivory Coast's two largest cities Abidjan and Bouake, witnesses said, as the military pressed an operation aimed at ending a four-day nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments.