WASHINGTON Jan 7 An inert U.S. Hellfire missile sent to Europe for a training exercise ended up by mistake in Cuba in 2014, in a serious loss of military technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PMWja4)

U.S. investigators are trying to find out what went wrong and authorities have been trying to get the Cuban government to return the air-to-ground missile, which is often fired from helicopters and used as an anti-tank weapon, those familiar with the matter said, according to the Journal. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)