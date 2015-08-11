(Repeats to broaden distribution with no changes to text)
WASHINGTON Aug 11 A Mississippi couple has been
charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material
support to the Islamic State militant group, the Department of
Justice said on Tuesday.
Jaelyn Delshaun Young, 20, and Muhammad Oda Dakhlalla, 22,
were arrested during the weekend, the department said.
According to prosecutors, both of them planned to travel to
Syria to join the group and were arrested before boarding a
flight at Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus,
Mississippi.
If convicted, the duo face up to 20 years in prison.
Both were denied bond during a court hearing on Tuesday in
Oxford, Mississippi, according to prosecutors.
The Mississippi arrests follow a recent wave of U.S.
prosecutions involving individuals accused of trying to aid
Islamic State, which also called ISIS or ISIL.
A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday on charges of
conspiring to support Islamic State, becoming the sixth person
arrested in New York and New Jersey since June as part of what
authorities have said is a broader plot.
Federal officials have said they are investigating such
cases in all 50 states.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu)