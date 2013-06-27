MOSCOW, June 27 A Russian passenger plane left
Moscow for Havana on Thursday without any sign of former U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden on board, witnesses said.
Cuba is considered a possible destination for Snowden on his
way to Ecuador, where he is seeking asylum.
The 30-year-old American is wanted in the United States on
espionage charges and is thought to have remained in the transit
area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport since flying in from Hong
Kong on Sunday.
Russia carrier Aeroflot confirmed the plane's departure but
declined comment on the passenger list. Airline sources had said
earlier on Thursday that Snowden had not registered foe the
flight.
