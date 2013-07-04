* German magazine cited NATO link in U.S. spy allegations
* NATO chief says he does not know about any NSA base
BRUSSELS, July 4 NATO chief Anders Fogh
Rasmussen said on Thursday he had no reason to believe that
NATO's security had been compromised by alleged U.S. spying on
its European allies.
The German magazine Der Spiegel, citing secret documents,
reported last Saturday that the United States had bugged
European Union offices in Brussels and gained access to EU
internal computer networks.
Der Spiegel quoted from a September 2010 "top secret" U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) document that it said fugitive
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden had taken with him.
The magazine mentioned a NATO link, reporting that more than
five years ago security officers at the EU had noticed several
missed calls and traced them to NSA offices within the NATO
compound in Brussels.
Questioned about the Spiegel report at a news conference,
Rasmussen said he had no information about possible NSA
facilities within the U.S. representation at NATO.
"NATO is not involved in this. I don't consider it a NATO
problem. I have no reason to believe that NATO security has been
compromised in any way," he said.
The United States and other NATO members have offices at the
sprawling NATO headquarters complex in Brussels.
Rasmussen said he had not asked the U.S. government about
the spying reports. "I am very much focused on strengthening the
transatlantic relationship," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey)