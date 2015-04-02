(Adds details in paragraphs 6, 9, 14)
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 2 Two New York City women have
been arrested and accused of planning to carry out a "terrorist
attack" in the United States, according to a federal criminal
complaint made public on Thursday.
Noelle Velentzas, 28, and Asia Siddiqui, 31, plotted to hit
police, government or military targets based on their "violent
jihadist beliefs," according to the complaint filed in U.S.
District Court in Brooklyn.
It said Velentzas and Siddiqui were conspiring "to prepare
an explosive device to be detonated in a terrorist attack in the
United States."
The complaint said Velentzas had praised al Qaeda's Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the United States and said she and Siddiqui
were "citizens of the Islamic State."
The women, former roommates in the city borough of Queens,
had researched how to build an explosive device and had read
textbooks on electricity and watched online videos about
soldering, it said.
When they were arrested, agents found bomb-building
materials including propane gas tanks, soldering tools, pipes, a
pressure cooker and fertilizer, authorities said.
The women also voiced support for beheadings of Western
journalists and others by militants in control of territory in
Syria and Iraq, the complaint said.
Charged with conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction
against persons or property in the United States, the pair
appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Viktor Pohorelsky
in Brooklyn federal court.
Neither Velentzas, who wore a black dress and hijab, nor
Siddiqui, in a green T-shirt over black clothing, entered a
plea. Authorities said both women posed substantial flight
risks, and they were ordered detained until trial.
Thomas Dunn, a court-appointed lawyer for Siddiqui, said she
would plead not guilty if indicted. "I know it is a serious
case, but we're going to fight it out in court," he said.
Velentzas's lawyer Sean Maher declined comment.
The women face the possibility of life in prison if
convicted.
"We are committed to doing everything in our ability to
detect, disrupt and deter attacks by homegrown violent
extremists," Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch said in a
statement. Lynch is President Barack Obama's nominee for U.S.
attorney general.
RASH OF CASES
The complaint said Siddiqui had been in contact with al
Qaeda members and Velentzas was Facebook friends with Tairod
Pugh, a U.S. Air Force veteran charged with attempting to aid
Islamic State, a militant group that holds territory in Iraq and
Syria. Pugh, 47, of Neptune, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty last
month.
Separately on Thursday, Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh, a U.S.
citizen accused of training with al Qaeda in Pakistan, appeared
in Brooklyn federal court on charges he had conspired to provide
personnel to be used by Islamist militants in support of efforts
to kill U.S. citizens and members of the U.S. military abroad.
In March, the U.S. Justice Department said a U.S. Army
National Guard soldier and his cousin had been arrested on
charges of conspiring to support the Islamic State militant
group in a plot that included a plan to attack a military
installation in Illinois.
In another case, a Somali-American teenager who was stopped
at a Minnesota airport as he sought to fly to Turkey last year
pleaded guilty in federal court in February to conspiring to
support Islamic State.
Also in February, three men living in Brooklyn were charged
with conspiring to support Islamic State, and U.S. authorities
said two of them had planned to go to Syria to fight on behalf
of the group.
(Editing by Toni Reinhold and Mohammad Zargham)