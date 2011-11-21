MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks strong before Fed; Qatar bounces, Dana Gas volatile
* Nine of 12 Saudi banks up before U.S. monetary policy meeting
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The suspect in a New York bomb plot was charged with three terrorism-related counts, court documents showed on Sunday, identifying him at Jose Pimentel, age 27.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg called a joint news conference for Sunday evening with Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly and District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the chief prosecutor for Manhattan.
* Nine of 12 Saudi banks up before U.S. monetary policy meeting
LONDON, June 14 An auction for the French luggage brand Delsey has been called off by its private equity owners after failing to generate high enough bids from a handful of international suitors, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.