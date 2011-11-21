(Corrects to show court appearance was not an arraignment)
* Man charged with three terrorism-related counts
* Informant helped suspect get materials - court documents
* Anwar al-Awlaki's death accelerated bomb-making - police
* Followed "How to Build a Bomb in Kitchen of Your Mom"
By Daniel Trotta and Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Nov 21 New York police arrested a
27-year-old man they called a "lone wolf" militant on charges
of plotting to build bombs to kill American soldiers returning
from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jose Pimentel, a follower of late Muslim cleric Anwar
al-Awlaki, made his first appearance in state court on Sunday
night on terrorism-related charges.
A U.S. citizen born in the Dominican Republic, Pimentel
was arrested on Saturday in a Manhattan apartment while
assembling a bomb, police said.
"We had to act quickly because he was in fact putting this
bomb together," said Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.
Pimentel admitted he "took active steps to build the bomb,
including shaving the match heads and drilling holes in the
pipes" and was "one hour away from completing it," said the
criminal complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney.
Authorities called him a "lone wolf" who had converted to
Islam and became a radical.
Pimentel, who has not been charged in federal court, faces
life in prison if convicted.
He was under surveillance since May 2009 and considered New
York police cars, a New Jersey police station and U.S. post
office among his potential targets, officials said.
As a reader of the online magazine "Inspire" published by
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Pimentel took instructions
from an article "How to Build a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your
Mom," Kelly said.
"We think an event that really set him off was the
elimination of Anwar al-Awlaki," Kelly said. "His actions
became a lot more intense after Sept. 30."
A U.S. drone strike killed Awlaki, a U.S. citizen, in Yemen
in late September, ending a two-year hunt. U.S. intelligence
called him the "chief of external operations" for al Qaeda's
Yemen branch and an Internet-savvy propagandist.
Kelly said Pimentel "talked about changing his name to
Osama Hussein to celebrate his heroes Osama bin Laden and
Saddam Hussein."
He also talked about killing U.S. military personnel
returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, the complaint said.
It said a police informant recorded meetings with Pimentel
over several months and accompanied him as he bought materials
for the bomb, including a drill and a clock.
Since the Sept. 11 attacks by al Qaeda in 2001, New York
City has considered itself a prime target and has developed
extensive intelligence and counterterrorism divisions that
employ 1,000 officers within the police department.
No suspects have yet been convicted under New York state
anti-terrorism laws passed after the attacks 10 years ago.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg called the Pimentel case the 14th
plot against the city since 2001. Most of these have been
deemed "aspirational." But some, such as the failed May 2010
attempt to set off a bomb in Times Square, were closer to being
carried out.
Counterterrorism officials in the United States and Europe
say "lone wolf" militants are of particular concern because
they can become radicalized via the Internet and prepare for an
attack without leaving traces that might draw attention.
(Additional reporting by JoAnne Allen in Washington; Editing
by Doina Chiacu)