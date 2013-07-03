By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, July 3 As revelations of U.S. spying
shed more light on a Washington-led intelligence-sharing
alliance, a victim of illegal spying by member nation New
Zealand on Wednesday warned against following the United States
into "the dark ages of spying".
Kim Dotcom, founder of online storage company Megaupload,
was monitored by New Zealand's spy agency for U.S. authorities.
He told a parliamentary hearing that a proposed law to broaden
surveillance capabilities would make it easier for the United
States and other countries to keep track of New Zealanders.
"We should avoid blindly following the U.S. into the dark
ages of spying," Dotcom told the hearing into a bill which
proposes giving the Government Communications Security Bureau
powers to monitor its own citizens.
"In the end, the GCSB is just a subsidiary of the (U.S.)
National Security Authority and the U.S. government calls the
shots."
Dotcom's case highlights the scope of cooperation between
the United States and other countries after former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden revealed a surveillance programme on
U.S. citizens and other targets, including missions of the
European Union and EU states. Reports of such operations have
enraged U.S. allies.
A government enquiry last year found the GCSB acted
unlawfully by providing information on Dotcom, a German national
with New Zealand residency, to the U.S. authorities before a
dramatic raid on the entrepreneur's home in January 2012.
Dotcom and his colleagues were arrested on U.S. charges of
online piracy, money laundering and racketeering. They have
since been released on bail, although their movements are
restricted. A court ruled that the raid was also illegal.
DOTCOM FACE TO FACE WITH PM
The hearing placed Prime Minister John Key, its chairman,
face to face with Dotcom for the first time since the Internet
entrepreneur's arrest.
The exchanges became tense at times.
Dotcom at one point looked directly at Key and said he
believed the prime minister knew about him before the raid --
allegations denied by Key.
Dotcom told the inquiry that his experience showed that
"abuse of spying powers is not limited to national security
matters ... The GCSB was involved in the raid on my home to
support an alleged breach of copyright, it has nothing to do
with terrorism or national security."
At the moment, the GCSB can spy on foreign targets although
monitoring New Zealand citizens and residents is illegal. In
light of the incident involving Dotcom, the government is
pushing to change the law to include nationals and residents.
Dotcom criticised the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing
network comprising the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada
and New Zealand, arguing that it enabled countries to circumvent
domestic laws against spying on citizens.
"The NSA can spy on New Zealanders. New Zealanders can spy
on Americans. The British can spy on Canadians and so forth, and
they give each other access to data about their own citizens,"
Dotcom said. "They are hacking the law."
New Zealand's government has repeatedly declined to comment
on the GCSB's cooperation with the NSA.
The revelation that the GCSB spied on Dotcom has bogged down
the FBI investigation, pushing back his extradition hearing to
as far as April 2014. Dotcom is suing the government for damages
related to the surveillance and the raid.
