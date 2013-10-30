BEIJING Oct 30 China will step up its security
following allegations that the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) collected data on millions of phone calls in Europe and
snooped on leaders of major U.S. allies, the government said on
Wednesday.
"Like many other countries, we have been paying close
attention to these reports," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.
"China is concerned about the continued revelations of
eavesdropping and surveillance and is paying attention to how
the situation develops," she added.
"We will take the necessary steps to resolutely maintain the
security of our own information," Hua said, without elaborating.
The head of the NSA defended his beleaguered organisation on
Tuesday, saying it acts within the law to stop militant attacks
and calling reports that the NSA collected data on millions of
telephone calls in Europe false.
The White House has moved to limit some NSA programmes,
including one that monitored the cellphone of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
Hua would not comment on whether China also carried out
large-scale monitoring of overseas telephone calls, but the
country's security services are widely believed to run a
sophisticated tapping operation, at least domestically.
Foreign diplomats say that visiting officials frequently
have to leave their mobile telephones and laptop computers or
tablets at home when they travel to China, such are the concerns
about Chinese surveillance and hacking.
The Chinese government is often accused, especially by the
United States, of hacking into computer networks overseas,
targeting both companies and government departments.
China consistently denies the accusations, saying it is one
of the world's biggest victims of hacking.
Last week, China's main state broadcaster said one of its
Twitter accounts had been hacked.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)