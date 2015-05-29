WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Director of National
Intelligence on Friday urged Congress to quickly pass the USA
Freedom Act, a bill which would reform controversial
surveillance powers approved by Congress after the Sept. 11
attacks.
Director James Clapper said that if the legislation is not
rapidly passed U.S. intelligence agencies would lose important
capabilities, such as effectively tracking "terrorists and spies
who switch communications devices," obtaining certain kinds of
business records and identifying "potential U.S. based
associates of foreign terrorists."
Congress has until 12:01 a.m. EDT (04:01 GMT) to approve new
surveillance legislation and avoid a lapse in current spying
powers, which intelligence officials insist are critical.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Mark Hosenball)