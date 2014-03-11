WASHINGTON, March 11 President Barack Obama's nominee to head of the National Security Agency said on Tuesday he considered liability protection for corporations that share information with intelligence agencies as a "critical element" in any new U.S. cybersecurity legislation.

"My sense is it's a critical element in any legislation," the nominee, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers, said at his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)