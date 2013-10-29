By Tabassum Zakaria
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 When top U.S. intelligence
officials testified at a congressional hearing weeks ago, the
public uproar was over the National Security Agency collecting
the phone and email records of Americans.
But when the NSA director and other spy chiefs appear at a
House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday it will be
against a backdrop of angry European allies accusing the United
States of spying on their leaders and citizens.
The most prominent target appears to have been German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose mobile phone was allegedly
tapped by the NSA.
More than any previous disclosures from material given to
journalists by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the reports
of spying on close U.S. allies have forced the White House to
promise reforms and even acknowledge that America's electronic
surveillance may have gone too far.
"We recognize there needs to be additional constraints on
how we gather and use intelligence," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said on Monday.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate's
intelligence committee, joined the ranks of critics on Monday,
expressing outrage at U.S. intelligence collection on allies,
and pique that her committee was not informed.
"With respect to NSA collection of intelligence on leaders
of U.S. allies - including France, Spain, Mexico and Germany
-let me state unequivocally: I am totally opposed," said
Feinstein, who appeared to confirm U.S. spying on Merkel's
communications since 2002.
The White House is conducting a review of intelligence
programs prompted by disclosures about top secret spying
programs to the media by Snowden, who is living in Russia, out
of reach of U.S. attempts to arrest him.
NSA Director General Keith Alexander, NSA Deputy Director
Chris Inglis, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
and Deputy Attorney General James Cole will testify at an open
hearing of the House Intelligence Committee at 1:30 p.m. (1730
GMT) on Tuesday.
Their testimony will cover NSA programs and potential
changes to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which
regulates electronic eavesdropping.
"The House Intelligence Committee continues to assess a
number of proposals to improve transparency and strengthen
privacy protections to further build the confidence of the
American public in our nation's FISA programs," said Susan
Phalen, spokeswoman for Republican committee Chairman Mike
Rogers.
The Senate Intelligence Committee conducted a similar
hearing in late September at which Feinstein said proposals
included putting limits on the NSA's phone metadata program,
prohibiting collection of the content of phone calls, and
legally requiring that intelligence analysts have a "reasonable
articulable suspicion" that a phone number was associated with
terrorism in order to query the database.
Heather Conley, director of the Europe Program at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies and a former deputy
assistant secretary of state for Europe, said the administration
needed to be more proactive in handling the uproar.
"The administration has been completely reactive to these
leaks," she said.
The allegations of U.S. spying on Merkel and other leaders
are likely to have a lasting impact on relations, Conley said.
In the last several years, Europeans have been disappointed
with the Obama administration over its failure to close the U.S.
detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and its use of drone
strikes to kill terrorism suspects. The spectacle of the recent
federal government shutdown also dented U.S. prestige in Europe.
"It's just raising really big doubts, uncertainties and
question marks about not only the president's leadership but
whether the United States is a reliable ally," Conley said.