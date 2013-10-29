By Tabassum Zakaria and Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Top U.S. intelligence
officials appeared at a congressional hearing on Tuesday amid a
public uproar that has expanded from anger over the National
Security Agency collecting the phone and email records of
Americans to spying on European allies.
But the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee, Mike Rogers, warned that collecting
foreign intelligence was important to protecting Americans and
allies from terrorism.
"Every nation collects foreign intelligence. That is not
unique to the United States," he said in opening remarks at the
committee's hearing. "What is unique to the United States is our
level of oversight, our commitment to privacy protections, and
our checks and balances on intelligence collection."
At the hearing, lawmakers will have a chance to question NSA
Director General Keith Alexander, NSA Deputy Director Chris
Inglis, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and
Deputy Attorney General James Cole.
They are appearing against a backdrop of angry European
allies accusing the United States of spying on their leaders and
citizens.
The most prominent target appears to have been German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose government said last week it had
learned the United States may have monitored her mobile phone.
More than any previous disclosures from material given to
journalists by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the reports
of spying on close U.S. allies have forced the White House to
promise reforms and even acknowledge that America's electronic
surveillance may have gone too far.
"We recognize there need to be additional constraints on how
we gather and use intelligence," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said on Monday.
Congress' top Republican, House Speaker John Boehner, told
reporters there should be a review of NSA spying on allied
leaders. He said the United States must balance its obligations
to allies with its responsibility to keep Americans safe.
Two lawmakers from different political parties introduced
legislation to end the government's "dragnet collection" of
information. The bill also calls for greater oversight,
transparency and accountability for domestic surveillance.
Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and Republican
Representative James Sensenbrenner, the primary authors of the
USA Patriot Act implemented after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to
improve the government's ability to protect its citizens, now
want to make sure information gathering does not go too far.
"No one underestimates the threat this country continues to
face, and we can all agree that the intelligence community
should be given necessary and appropriate tools to help keep us
safe," said Leahy, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"But we should also agree that there must be reasonable limits
on the surveillance powers we give to the government."
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, chairwoman of the Senate's
intelligence committee, joined the ranks of critics on Monday,
expressing outrage at American intelligence collection on
allies, and pique that her committee was not informed.
"With respect to NSA collection of intelligence on leaders
of U.S. allies - including France, Spain, Mexico and Germany
-let me state unequivocally: I am totally opposed," said
Feinstein, who has been a staunch defender of some of the NSA
programs leaked by Snowden.
The White House is conducting a review of intelligence
programs prompted by disclosures about top secret spying
programs to the media by Snowden, who is living in Russia, out
of reach of U.S. attempts to arrest him.
The testimony of the spy chiefs will cover NSA programs and
potential changes to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act,
which regulates electronic eavesdropping.
The Senate Intelligence Committee conducted a similar
hearing in September at which Feinstein said proposals included
putting limits on the NSA's phone metadata program, prohibiting
collection of the content of phone calls, and legally requiring
that intelligence analysts have a "reasonable articulable
suspicion" that a phone number was associated with terrorism in
order to query the database.
Rogers said some of the proposals being considered in
Congress "would effectively gut the operational usefulness of
programs that are necessary to protect America's national
security."
And he warned, "We cannot go back to a pre-9/11 mindset and
risk failing to 'connect the dots' again."
The allegations of U.S. spying on Merkel and other leaders
are likely to have a lasting impact on relations, said Heather
Conley, director of the Europe Program at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
In the last several years, Europeans have been disappointed
with the Obama administration over its failure to close the U.S.
detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and its use of drone
strikes to kill terrorism suspects. The spectacle of the recent
federal government shutdown also dented U.S. prestige in Europe.
"It's just raising really big doubts, uncertainties and
question marks about not only the president's leadership but
whether the United States is a reliable ally," said Conley, a
former deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe.