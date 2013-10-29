By Tabassum Zakaria and Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The head of the National
Security Agency defended his beleaguered organization on
Tuesday, saying it acts within the law to stop militant attacks
and calling reports that the NSA collected data on millions of
phone calls in Europe false.
Army General Keith Alexander, testifying with other U.S. spy
chiefs before the House of Representatives Intelligence
committee, sought to defuse a growing controversy over reports
of NSA snooping on citizens and leaders of major U.S. allies.
The hearing took place as Congress is weighing new
legislative proposals that could limit some of the NSA's more
expansive electronic intelligence collection programs.
"It is much more important for this country that we defend
this nation and take the beatings than it is to give up a
program that would result in this nation being attacked,"
Alexander said, referring to criticism of his agency.
On Monday, that criticism broadened to include Senator
Dianne Feinstein, chairman of the Senate's intelligence panel
and a long-time ally of U.S. spy agencies.
The White House has moved to limit some NSA programs,
including one that monitored the cellphone of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel. Reuters reported on Tuesday that U.S. President
Barack Obama has also curtailed NSA monitoring of United Nations
headquarters in New York.
But under sympathetic questioning from the committee
chairman, Representative Mike Rogers, Alexander said reports of
NSA spying in Europe were exaggerated. He called media reports
in France, Spain and Italy that the NSA collected data on tens
of millions of phone calls in those countries "completely
false."
Some of the data referenced in documents leaked by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden were collected not just by the NSA
itself but was also "provided to NSA by foreign partners," he
said. "This is not information that we collected on European
citizens. It represents information that we and our NATO allies
have collected in defense of our countries and in support of
military operations."
The U.S. intelligence officials also sought to turn the
tables, saying that Europeans also spy on the United States.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper replied
"absolutely" when Rogers asked him whether allies conducted
espionage against the United States and its leaders.
Rogers got into a heated debate with Democratic
Representative Adam Schiff, an NSA critic, who questioned
Clapper about whether the intelligence community thought
eavesdropping on allied leaders was important enough to have
informed the committee.
Rogers, a former FBI agent, told Schiff, a former federal
prosecutor, that all committee members could wade through
"mounds" of information provided by intelligence agencies.
Schiff said it would be "disingenuous to suggest that we
have information if we don't have it."
To which Rogers shot back: "To say that this committee is
somehow in the dark on intelligence activities is simply not
accurate."
Feinstein said on Monday that her Senate panel "was not
satisfactorily informed" of some NSA activities.
EUROPEAN ANGER
The intelligence chiefs appeared against a backdrop of angry
accusations by European allies that the United States spies on
their leaders and citizens, accusations prompted by highly
classified documents that Snowden leaked to media organizations.
Alexander, however, described Snowden as a website
administrator without access to the most secret of files.
The loudest protests have come from Germany over reports of
U.S. monitoring of Merkel's communications. A German media
report last week said the United States monitored her mobile
phone. The White House did not deny the report but has said no
such surveillance is taking place now.
More than any previous disclosures from the Snowden
documents, the reports of spying on close U.S. allies have
forced the White House to promise reforms and even acknowledge
that America's electronic surveillance may have gone too far.
Clapper told the hearing that one of the most fundamental
missions of U.S. intelligence agencies is to understand foreign
leaders' intentions. He spoke broadly and historically and did
not refer to any specific leaders.
"Leadership intentions are an important dimension of the
landscape out there for all policymakers," he said.
The hearing took place as multiple reviews of NSA programs
are under way or being launched by the White House and Congress.
The top Republican in Congress, House Speaker John Boehner,
told reporters there should be a review of NSA spying on allied
leaders. He said the United States must balance its obligations
to allies with its responsibility to keep Americans safe.
Two lawmakers from different political parties introduced
legislation to end the government's "dragnet collection" of
information. The bill also calls for greater oversight,
transparency and accountability for domestic surveillance.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy and Republican
Representative James Sensenbrenner, the primary authors of the
USA Patriot Act implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks,
to improve the government's ability to protect its citizens, now
want to make sure information gathering does not go too far.
"No one underestimates the threat this country continues to
face, and we can all agree that the intelligence community
should be given necessary and appropriate tools to help keep us
safe," said Leahy, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"But we should also agree that there must be reasonable limits
on the surveillance powers we give to the government."
Feinstein joined the ranks of critics on Monday, expressing
outrage at American intelligence collection on allies, and pique
that her committee was not informed.
"With respect to NSA collection of intelligence on leaders
of U.S. allies - including France, Spain, Mexico and Germany
-let me state unequivocally: I am totally opposed," said
Feinstein, who has been a staunch defender of some of the NSA
programs leaked by Snowden.
The White House is conducting reviews of intelligence
programs prompted by disclosures from Snowden and said it has
already made some unspecified changes. Snowden is living in
Russia, out of reach of U.S. attempts to arrest him.
Alexander said Snowden's job was "to administer a website
that brought information into NSA Hawaii for the people in NSA
Hawaii" and he did not have access to Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act data or some of the agency's most sensitive
information.
Snowden had "tremendous access" to information about "core
capabilities" for NSA product reporting and he took a lot of
that, Alexander said. "It wasn't that he had knowledge, because
he clearly didn't understand things about how these tools
actually operate."