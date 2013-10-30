WASHINGTON Oct 30 The political uproar over
alleged U.S. eavesdropping on close European allies has produced
an unusual defense from the National Security Agency: NSA says
it was the Europeans themselves who did the spying, and then
handed data to the Americans.
It is rare for intelligence officials to speak in any public
detail about liaison arrangements with foreign spy agencies
because such relationships are so sensitive. Even more unusual
is for the United States to point fingers at partners.
But that is what NSA Director General Keith Alexander did at
a public congressional hearing on Tuesday when, attempting to
counter international complaints about the agency's alleged
excesses, he said its sources for foreign telecommunications
information included "data provided to NSA by foreign partners."
Alexander's disclosure marked yet another milestone in NSA's
emergence from the shadows to defend its electronic surveillance
mission in the wake of damaging revelations by former agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
"It is true that in general we stay close-mouthed about
intelligence liaison relationships and we only speak in the most
general terms about sharing things with our friends and allies,"
said Paul Pillar, a former senior CIA analyst.
But, he said, there was nothing wrong in correcting
information that was out in public, even though Alexander
probably "created or exacerbated some political problems" for a
number of European allies with his comments.
"Given the hypocrisy being exhibited by the Europeans in
saying they are 'shocked, shocked' that these sorts of things go
on - allies spying on allies - I don't think we should feel much
compunction about having them feel a little bit of domestic
political heat if that is necessary to set the story straight in
one of our own congressional hearings," Pillar said.
One U.S. official said that before going public with the
revelation that telecommunications metadata was collected and
supplied to the United States by foreign governments like France
and Spain, the Obama administration consulted with the
governments concerned. The official spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Metadata refers to information about a phone call or email -
the length of a call and the number dialed, for example - that
does not include the communication's actual content.
A second U.S. official said that, regardless of foreign
governments' reactions, some Obama administration officials
wanted to make the information public anyway because they were
disappointed at how allies were willing to let Washington take
the heat for surveillance activities in which they themselves
were partners.
Since early June, the NSA has been forced to defend its
eavesdropping operations in public after Snowden leaked
information about top-secret spy programs that collect phone,
email and social media records, including those generated by
Americans, to writers and media outlets, including Britain's
Guardian and the Washington Post.
The NSA continues battling the perception its programs are
large and intrusive. The Post reported on Wednesday that the
agency has tapped directly into communications links used by
Google and Yahoo to move huge amounts of email
and other user information among overseas data centers.
INTERNATIONAL TURN
Reports that the United States was eavesdropping on the
phone of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and spying on the
leaders and citizens of some of its closest European allies -
Germany, France, and Spain - drew harsh criticism across Europe.
Mike McConnell, a former NSA director, said at a Bloomberg
Government conference on Wednesday that Merkel should not have
been surprised about alleged U.S. eavesdropping on her cellphone
because world leaders are prime targets for such spying.
"The number one target on the globe is the president of the
United States. By everyone," he said. "All nation states do
this."
Pillar said this cuts both ways: during the recent U.S.
government shutdown, European allies were probably scrambling to
get as much intelligence as possible about the state of play in
Washington, he said.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, chairman of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said this week that the White House had
informed her intelligence collection on U.S. allies "will not
continue."
But it is unclear whether that represents a blanket ban.
The NSA uproar prompted delegations from the European Union
and Germany to descend on Washington demanding answers.
After meetings in Washington, a delegation of European
Parliament members expressed dismay that U.S. officials had
provided "no satisfactory reply" to questions regarding the
allegations that the NSA had eavesdropped on Merkel's phone
calls and those of leaders of unnamed countries friendly to the
United States.
In a communiqué, the delegation also said it had received no
clarification as to what the White House knew about this alleged
NSA eavesdropping.
The delegation warned that if the U.S. response to European
concerns about surveillance proved too feeble, that could
further damage commercial, diplomatic and legal relations.
On Wednesday U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice held
a meeting at the White House with her German counterpart in an
effort to ease the transatlantic tensions.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and NSA
Deputy Director Chris Inglis also participated, American
officials said.
MISINTERPRETATION?
European media have pointed to an NSA slide published by
France's Le Monde newspaper as showing that the United States
was collecting bulk telephone data on millions of European
citizens. But U.S. officials say that slide was misinterpreted.
A U.S. national security official said that the slide
actually referred to a program under which French authorities
supplied to U.S. intelligence agencies large amounts of raw
telephone call data.
That data related to communications transmitted outside
France but that passed through telecoms systems or switches to
which France had direct, or at least readier, access than NSA
itself.
The official indicated that this same scenario applied to
allegations regarding the NSA collection of large amounts of
metadata in Spain.
Another U.S. official familiar with NSA programs said that
the metadata collection was inaccurately characterized in French
and Spanish media reports.
It was collected by those governments themselves and turned
over to the United States, and the collection was conducted on
targets outside of their countries in war zones or countries
that are major targets for Western counter-terrorism operations,
the official said.
Some of that information, one U.S. official said, helped in
investigating at least three counter-terrorism cases in which
leads emerged that proved to be productive.
There is "nothing scandalous" about such cooperative joint
collection, the official insisted.