NEW YORK May 7 A federal appeals court on
Thursday said a National Security Agency program that collected
the records of millions of Americans' phone calls was not
authorized by Congress.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court
judge erred in dismissing a lawsuit challenging the program's
constitutionality, and returned the case to the judge for
further proceedings. It also upheld the denial of a preliminary
injunction to block the collection of phone records under the
program.
Thursday's decision vacated a December 2013 dismissal of an
American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit contending that the NSA's
collection of "bulk telephony metadata" violated the bar against
warrantless searches under the Fourth Amendment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)