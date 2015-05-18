(Adds background, White House comment.)
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Monday he intends to "responsibly
extend" this week the provisions of the USA Patriot Act due to
expire on June 1.
The provisions underpin the program in which U.S. spy
agencies collect vast amount of data about Americans' phone
calls. Members of Congress have been debating whether to extend
the program for two months or five years, allow it to expire or
pass reforms.
McConnell has said he would like to extend the program, as
is, through 2020. But facing stiff resistance from many
lawmakers, including some of his fellow Republicans as well as
many Democrats, he introduced a measure last week that would
extend the Patriot Act provisions for two months.
Some lawmakers have vowed to block even that temporary
extension.
Many members of the Senate would also like to vote on the
USA Freedom Act, which the House of Representatives passed by an
overwhelming margin last week. That bill would end the bulk
collection and instead give intelligence agencies access to
telephone data and other records when a court finds there is
reasonable suspicion about a link to international terrorism.
McConnell has not yet said whether the Senate will vote on
the Freedom Act.
The National Security Agency's bulk collection of telephone
"metadata" has worried privacy advocates since it was first
exposed two years ago by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden,
who is now a fugitive in Russia.
A spokesman for the White House, which supports the Freedom
Act, did not support the idea of a short-term extension when
asked about it on Monday.
"Our strategy on these important intelligence matters is to
not kick the can down the road," White House spokesman Eric
Schultz said.
"Congress has known of this impending deadline for months
and months. The June 1 expiration should not be taking anyone by
surprise," Schultz said.
The program will expire if Congress does not act before it
leaves Washington this week for a 10-day recess.
