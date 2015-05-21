(Updates after Paul's speech, paragraphs 1 and 4)
By Patricia Zengerle and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 20 Republican Rand Paul
interrupted debate in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday to make a
speech opposing legislation that would extend U.S. spy agencies'
collection of Americans' telephone data.
The Kentucky lawmaker, a 2016 presidential candidate, ended
his roughly 10-and-a-half-hour speech just shy of midnight. As
the hours passed, he was joined by other legislators, including
Democrat Ron Wyden, who also want to convince the Senate not to
extend provisions of the USA Patriot Act that provide the legal
basis for the collection of billions of telephone call records.
"We shouldn't be so fearful that we're willing to relinquish
our rights without a spirited debate," Paul said.
Paul was also joined by a laudatory Ted Cruz, who is also
running for the White House, before yielding the floor at around
11:50 p.m. (0350 GMT).
Although Republicans control both the Senate and House of
Representatives, lawmakers have been unable to agree on how to
deal with the June 1 expiration of the provisions.
The data collection program was exposed two years ago by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Opponents say it infringes on Americans' privacy rights,
while supporters see it as a means to protect the country from
security threats.
If Congress does not pass legislation to continue or reform
current surveillance powers before leaving town on Friday for a
10-day recess, legal authorities used to collect the data will
lapse. It is unclear if Congress would be willing to put new
powers in place.
The House voted 338-88 last week to approve another bill,
the USA Freedom Act, which would end bulk data collection and
replace it with targeted information retrieval. President Barack
Obama would sign the measure into law if it reaches his desk.
The legislation has yet to be voted on in the Senate, where
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he favored renewing the
Patriot Act as is, calling it essential to the safety of
Americans.
Paul and Wyden promised to block even a short-term extension
of the program.
McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate had "an obligation" to
address the expiration and would deal with it this week. He said
he would allow a vote on the USA Freedom Act.
An official who has followed congressional discussions on
the issue said that, given the political complications, he did
not see how it would be possible for Congress to approve any
surveillance legislation before June 1.
