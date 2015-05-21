BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
WASHINGTON May 21 The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a bill, already approved by the House, that would end spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone records and replace it with a more targeted system.
"The House has acted. It's time for the Senate to act," House Speaker John Boehner told a news conference. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The European Union and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones will be announced for now, an EU official said.