By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 22 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Intelligence Committee released a proposal meant to
bridge divides among lawmakers on how to handle the June 1
expiration of domestic spying programs, with no clear outcome in
sight late on Friday.
Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina announced
his bill as lawmakers tried to figure out how to handle the
expiration of certain provisions of the USA Patriot Act that let
spy agencies sweep up millions of Americans' telephone records.
Although Republicans control both the Senate and the House
of Representatives, the two chambers were at an impasse,
provoking a rebuke from the White House.
Spokesman Josh Earnest accused some senators of "playing
chicken" with civil liberties and national security.
The White House wants the Senate to join the House in
passing another bill, the USA Freedom Act, which would end the
bulk collection of so-called telephone metadata and replace it
with a more targeted system.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, an author of
the Freedom Act, dismissed Burr's proposal, saying it had not
been vetted or subjected to public hearings. The Freedom Act was
in the works for two years before it passed the House by a
four-to-one margin.
"It is more of the same kinds of pressure tactics that have
been used to prevent real reform," Leahy said.
Burr's "FISA Improvements Act of 2015" would end the bulk
data collection on June 30, 2017, and provide a path toward
having corporations store the telephone records, not government
agencies.
Burr said his plan was a compromise that incorporated
provisions of the Freedom Act and giving "a framework to plug
the holes" in that measure.
House leaders have called on the Senate to pass the Freedom
Act, but it has not yet come up for a vote in the chamber.
Several Republican senators, including Burr and Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell, would rather extend the Patriot Act provisions
unchanged than adopt the House bill.
Lawmakers said the senate would likely vote on both the
Freedom Act and McConnell's proposal for a two-month Patriot Act
extension later on Friday or very early Saturday morning.
Republican senators met to discuss the issue Friday
afternoon. Walking out, Republican Senator Steve Daines, a
Freedom Act co-sponsor, said he still did not know whether the
bill had enough support to pass.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Emily
Stephenson and Grant McCool)