(Adds details in 12th paragraph about timing of vote)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 22 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Intelligence Committee released a proposal meant to
bridge divides among lawmakers on how to handle the June 1
expiration of domestic spying programs, but there was no clear
outcome in sight late on Friday.
Republican Senator Richard Burr announced his bill as
lawmakers tried to figure out how to handle the expiration of
certain provisions of the USA Patriot Act that let spy agencies
sweep up millions of Americans' telephone records.
Although Republicans control both the Senate and the House
of Representatives, the two chambers were at an impasse,
provoking a rebuke from the White House.
Spokesman Josh Earnest accused some senators of "playing
chicken" with civil liberties and national security.
The White House wants the Senate to join the House in
passing another bill, the USA Freedom Act, which would end the
bulk collection of so-called telephone metadata and replace it
with a more targeted system.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, an author of the Freedom
Act, dismissed Burr's proposal, saying it had not been vetted or
subjected to public hearings. The Freedom Act was in the works
for two years before it passed the House by a four-to-one
margin.
"It is more of the same kinds of pressure tactics that have
been used to prevent real reform," Leahy said.
Burr's "FISA Improvements Act of 2015" would end the bulk
data collection on June 30, 2017, and provide a path toward
having corporations, not government agencies, store the
telephone records.
Burr said his plan was a compromise incorporating provisions
of the Freedom Act and "a framework to plug the holes" in it.
House leaders have called on the Senate to pass the Freedom
Act, but it has not yet come up for a vote in the chamber.
Several Republican senators, including Burr and Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell, would rather extend the Patriot Act provisions
unchanged than adopt the House bill.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on both the Freedom Act and
McConnell's proposal for a two-month Patriot Act extension.
Late on Friday, McConnell said senators had failed to reach
an agreement to have a quick vote on the measures, and said the
next vote in the chamber would be at 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT).
Republicans met to discuss the issue Friday afternoon.
Republican Senator Steve Daines, a Freedom Act co-sponsor, said
afterward he still did not know whether the bill had enough
support to pass.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Emily
Stephenson, Grant McCool and Ken Wills)