WASHINGTON May 23 A measure to extend spy
agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone records was
blocked in the U.S. Senate early on Saturday, leaving the fate
of the program uncertain days before it expires on June 1.
By a vote of 54-45, the Senate failed to reach the 60-vote
threshold needed to advance a bill that would have extended for
two months provisions of the "USA Patriot Act" that allow the
collection of vast amounts of telephone "metadata".
The data collection program, in which the National Security
Agency sweeps up vast amounts of Americans' telephone records
and business information, was exposed two years ago by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who is now a fugitive in Russia.
The vote against the extension came after the Senate
narrowly blocked the "USA Freedom Act," a bill that would end
the bulk telephone data collection and replace it with a more
targeted program.
That vote was 57-42, just short of the 60 needed.
President Barack Obama's administration had pushed hard for
the Freedom Act. The House of Representatives backed it by an
overwhelming margin, with strong support from Republicans and
Democrats, on May 13.
Backers of the bill in the House, including Representative
Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the
Senate's failure to act risked the Patriot Act provisions'
expiration before the House returns to Washington late on June
1.
"The Senate has failed to make the important reforms
necessary, jeopardizing Americans' civil liberties and our
national security," they said in a statement.
The Senate's Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell,
proposed short extensions, ending with one lasting only until
June 2, to keep the Patriot Act provisions from expiring. But
they were blocked, by Republican Senator Rand Paul and
Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich.
The Patriot Act was passed to increase national security in
the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Backers of the Freedom
Act argued that it provided national security protections while
eliminating provisions of the Patriot Act that raised privacy
concerns.
Paul, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate and vocal
advocate for privacy rights, led more than 10 hours of speeches
against the Patriot Act on Wednesday.
After failing to get an extension, McConnell said the Senate
would return to Washington on Sunday, May 31, one day before the
scheduled end of its Memorial Day holiday recess, to consider
ways to address the imminent expiration of the Patriot Act
provisions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mark Potter)