By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Senate blocked a
measure to extend spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans'
telephone records early on Saturday, leaving the fate of the
program uncertain days before its June 1 expiration.
By a vote of 54-45, the Senate failed to reach the 60-vote
threshold needed to advance a bill that would have extended for
two months provisions of the "USA Patriot Act" that allow the
collection of vast amounts of telephone "metadata."
The data collection program, in which the National Security
Agency sweeps up vast amounts of Americans' telephone records
and business information, was exposed two years ago by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who is now a fugitive in Russia.
The vote against the extension came after the Senate
narrowly blocked the "USA Freedom Act," a bill that would end
the bulk telephone data collection and replace it with a more
targeted program.
That vote was 57-42, just short of the 60 needed.
President Barack Obama's administration had pushed hard for
the Freedom Act. The House of Representatives backed it by an
overwhelming margin, with strong support from Republicans and
Democrats, on May 13.
Backers of the bill in the House, including Representative
Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the
Senate's failure to act risked the expiration of the Patriot Act
provisions before the House returns to Washington late on June
1.
"The Senate has failed to make the important reforms
necessary, jeopardizing Americans' civil liberties and our
national security," they said in a statement.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had
proposed short extensions, ending with one lasting only until
June 2, to keep the Patriot Act provisions from expiring. But
they were blocked by Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic
Senator Martin Heinrich.
After failing to get an extension, McConnell said the Senate
would return to Washington on Sunday, May 31, one day before the
scheduled end of its Memorial Day holiday recess, to consider
ways to address the expiration of the Patriot Act provisions at
12:01 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 1.
Opponents of the mass surveillance praised the efforts to
shut it down. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden called the Senate
vote a step toward ending "an illegal and unconstitutional law."
"A decade after intelligence leaders secretly created a
program to violate the privacy of millions of law-abiding
Americans, we are on the verge of finally shutting it down,"
he said.
The Patriot Act was passed to boost national security after
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Backers of the Freedom Act argued
that it maintained national security protections while easing
privacy concerns because it would call for more narrowly
targeted data collections than those in the Patriot Act.
"What gets lost in this manufactured crisis is the work of
the last two years to draft a responsible bill that protects
individual privacy and national security," Senator Patrick
Leahy, a Democrat and co-author of the Freedom Act, said in a
statement. "It is frustrating that with all that we did to build
consensus, we are now facing more delay."
Paul, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate and vocal
advocate for privacy rights, led more than 10 hours of speeches
against the Patriot Act on Wednesday.
