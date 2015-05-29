(Recasts with Obama comments, group blocking websites.)
By Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
warned on Friday that surveillance powers used to prevent
attacks on Americans could lapse at midnight on Sunday unless "a
handful of senators" stop standing in the way of reform
legislation.
Obama said he had told Republican Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell and other senators that he expects them to act
swiftly on a bill passed by the House of Representatives that
would renew certain powers and reform the bulk collection of
telephone data.
"I don't want us to be in a situation in which for a certain
period of time, those authorities go away and suddenly we're
dark and heaven forbid we've got a problem," Obama told
reporters in the Oval Office.
McConnell has called the Senate back to Washington for a
rare Sunday session to deal with the expiration of three
provisions of the Patriot Act, including Section 215, used to
justify the National Security Agency's collection of billions of
Americans' telephone call records.
The NSA program has worried privacy advocates since it was
exposed to journalists two years ago by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden, now a fugitive in Russia.
On Friday, online activists blocked congressional offices'
access to thousands of websites to protest the Patriot Act.
Republican senators have been unable to agree on how to deal
with the expiration. Late last week, the Senate failed by three
votes to advance the USA Freedom Act, the reform bill backed by
Obama and passed overwhelmingly by the House.
The Freedom Act would end the bulk collection of telephone
records and replace it with a more targeted system for
retrieving the information.
It is supported by Senate Democrats, but opposed by
Republican security hawks, who want to extend the Patriot Act
provisions, and libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul, a 2016
Republican presidential candidate.
Paul and other privacy advocates have blocked efforts to
pass any extension.
Congressional aides said backers might be able to win the
additional three Senate votes to advance the Freedom Act,
possibly by allowing opponents to offer amendments.
There were also signs of a shift in the House, where
Republican leaders had resisted extension talk, instead urging
the Senate to pass the Freedom Act.
In a memo to fellow Republicans, House Majority Leader Kevin
McCarthy said "further action on the expiring provisions of the
Patriot Act may be necessary," leaving open the possibility that
the House might consider an extension.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Roberta Rampton and Richard
Cowan; editing by Doina Chiacu and Christian Plumb)