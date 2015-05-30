(Adds context on House and comment from Republican aide,
By Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
warned on Friday that surveillance powers used to prevent
attacks on Americans could lapse at midnight on Sunday unless "a
handful of senators" stop standing in the way of reform
legislation.
Obama said he had told Republican Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell and other senators that he expects them to act
swiftly on a bill passed by the House of Representatives that
would renew certain powers and reform the bulk collection of
telephone data.
"I don't want us to be in a situation in which for a certain
period of time, those authorities go away and suddenly we're
dark and heaven forbid we've got a problem," Obama told
reporters in the Oval Office.
McConnell has called the Senate back to Washington for a
rare Sunday session to deal with the expiration of three
provisions of the Patriot Act, including Section 215, used to
justify the National Security Agency's collection of billions of
Americans' telephone call records.
The NSA program has worried privacy advocates since it was
exposed to journalists two years ago by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden, now a fugitive in Russia.
On Friday, online activists blocked congressional offices'
access to thousands of websites to protest the Patriot Act.
Republicans, who control both the Senate and House, have
been unable to agree on how to deal with the expiration. Late
last week, the Senate failed by three votes to advance the USA
Freedom Act, the reform bill backed by Obama and passed
overwhelmingly by the House.
A senior Republican leadership aide said late on Friday that
the party's leaders in the House wanted the Senate to take up
and pass the Freedom Act.
The Freedom Act would end the bulk collection of telephone
records and replace it with a more targeted system for
retrieving the information.
In the Senate, the measure is supported by Democrats, but
opposed by Republican security hawks, who want to extend the
Patriot Act provisions, and libertarian-leaning Senator Rand
Paul, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate.
Paul and other privacy advocates have blocked Senate efforts
to pass any extension.
Congressional aides said backers might be able to win the
additional three Senate votes to advance the Freedom Act,
possibly by allowing opponents to offer amendments.
